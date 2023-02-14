Barney (Yes, the Giant Purple Dinosaur) Is Back

Barney, the giant purple dinosaur whose iconic show launched the careers of Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and others, is getting the comeback you likely figured was inevitable. Mattel, the toy company behind Barney, is relaunching the franchise that started with Barney & Friends, a live-action kids' show that had a two-decade run ending in 2010. This time, however, instead of being played by a human in a giant purple dinosaur suit, Barney will be animated in a series coming to the small screen in 2024. Films, YouTube videos, and of course, tons of merch including clothing, books, and toys are also planned. Yes, even adult clothing will be available for those who grew up with Barney, Variety reports.

"Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time," says a Mattel exec. "We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world." Another exec promises a "modern take on Barney." Mattel is no stranger to relaunching franchises; it's also behind Masters of the Universe and Monster High. And its film division, launched in 2018, is part of its plan for more content creation so kids will feel more connected to the brand's toys, CNBC reports. Its live-action Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is out in July, and films based on Hot Wheels, Rock ‘Em Sock ’Em Robots, and even Uno and the Magic 8 Ball are also planned. (Read more Barney stories.)