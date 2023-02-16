A grand jury in Georgia thinks allies of Donald Trump are guilty of perjury and should be prosecuted. That's one of the takeaways after parts of the panel's investigation into efforts by Trump and his supporters to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state were released on Thursday, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The alleged perjurers weren't named, and it's not clear whether they will, in fact, be charged. That decision rests with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump himself didn't testify before the grand jury.

"A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it," the report says. "The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling."

Read it: Read the released portions in full here.

Read the released portions in full here. The judge in the case agreed to release only the introduction, conclusion, and a section about possible witness perjury, per the AP. No fraud seen: The grand jury concluded that no widespread fraud existed in the 2020 election in the state, per CNN. The panel said it heard "extensive testimony" from multiple experts on the subject. "We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election," the grand jury noted.