Sheriff: Gunman Killed Six Across Mississippi Town

A suspect is in custody in a Mississippi town after six people were shot to death Friday afternoon in four locations. Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance Lance said the gunman walked into a store and shot a man, then went to a nearby house, where he shot a woman, WREG reports. Deputies spotted a car matching the description of the gunman's and tried to stop it; a chase followed. When the car pulled into a driveway, deputies made the arrest.

Deputies then found two victims inside a home and two more nearby, per CNN. Arkabutla is about 45 miles south of Memphis and has a population of 285. Gov. Tate Reeves posted that authorities believe the gunman acted alone. He said there was no information about a possible motive for the shootings, per the Commercial Appeal. Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is assisting local law enforcement in the investigation. (Read more Mississippi stories.)