Sheriff: Gunman Killed Six Across Mississippi Town

Victims were shot in store and houses
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 17, 2023 3:42 PM CST
Sheriff: Gunman Killed Six Across Mississippi Town
Stock photo   (Getty/???? ??????)

A suspect is in custody in a Mississippi town after six people were shot to death Friday afternoon in four locations. Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance Lance said the gunman walked into a store and shot a man, then went to a nearby house, where he shot a woman, WREG reports. Deputies spotted a car matching the description of the gunman's and tried to stop it; a chase followed. When the car pulled into a driveway, deputies made the arrest.

Deputies then found two victims inside a home and two more nearby, per CNN. Arkabutla is about 45 miles south of Memphis and has a population of 285. Gov. Tate Reeves posted that authorities believe the gunman acted alone. He said there was no information about a possible motive for the shootings, per the Commercial Appeal. Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is assisting local law enforcement in the investigation. (Read more Mississippi stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X