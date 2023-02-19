Now We May Never Know What Last 3 Objects in Sky Were

The world may never know what the US military shot out of sky in three separate incidents over Alaska, Lake Huron in Michigan, and the Yukon territory in Canada. It's not because the information is top-secret. Instead, the US and Canadian governments have officially given up searching for debris from the shootdowns, reports the Washington Post. The rationale is that it would be nearly impossible at this point to find anything. Plus, the growing consensus is that these objects were likely harmless and not surveillance balloons. (The one over the Yukon may have been sent up by a hobbyist group from Illinois.)

"We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program, or they were surveillance vehicles from other any other country," President Biden said last week, per NBC News. The US continues to insist that the much larger Chinese balloon it shot down over the coast of South Carolina before the more recent trio of shootdowns was used for spying. Beijing continues to insist it was a weather balloon gone astray. (The US has completed the search for debris from the Chinese balloon.)