US Is Raising the Alarm About China Helping Russia

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US appears to be increasingly alarmed that China is about to start helping Vladimir Putin in a big way. If Beijing does so, it threatens not only to prolong the war but to turn the conflict into a showdown among superpowers. Coverage:

Weapons: Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Face the Nation on CBS News over the weekend that China is considering giving Russia "lethal support"—as in, weapons and ammunition. "We've made very clear to them that that would cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Face the Nation on CBS News over the weekend that China is considering giving Russia "lethal support"—as in, weapons and ammunition. "We've made very clear to them that that would cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship." Other help: The US believes China already is providing nonlethal support to Moscow, reports NBC News. That might include uniforms or even body armor ahead of an expected spring offensive. Blinken said Chinese companies were providing unspecified nonlethal support, per CBS, "and, of course, in China, there's really no distinction between private companies and the state."