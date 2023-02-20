Divorce is apparently sitting so well with Marjorie Taylor Greene that she's recommending the nation get itself one. On the occasion of Presidents Day, the Georgia Republican rep tweeted thusly, "We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done." Fox News notes that the comments are "par for the course" for the "Georgia firebrand."

As Mediaite notes, the "last time states seceded from the union, the direct result was the Civil War." It's not the first time MTG has floated the idea: Writing for the Deseret News in 2021, Jennifer Graham noted that Greene had brought up the idea at that time, later defending the threat of national divorce as "a wake up call to the one offending the other that they've had enough. ... National Divorce is not civil war."

Speaking of divorce, President Biden earlier drew MTG's wrath with his visit to Kyiv, calling his meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky "incredibly insulting. Today on our President's Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine's government and war. I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden." (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)