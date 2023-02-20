Kate Middleton Gets a Little Cheeky With William

Prince William and Kate are running the risk of losing their stodgy-old-married-couple image, with People reporting that the latter got caught playfully tapping the derriere of the former as they walked the red carpet at Sunday night's British Academy Film Awards. The moment was predictably caught on camera and promptly went viral; the Daily Beast suggests that the Waleses could use the lighthearted publicity in the wake of weeks of bad press that followed the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare. Go ahead, watch it on endless loop here. (Read more Kate Middleton stories.)