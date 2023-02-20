A US military submarine that disappeared almost 80 years ago has been discovered off the coast of Japan, reports NPR. The USS Albacore was lost with a crew of 85 sailors on Nov. 7, 1944. The Navy announced that a team using autonomous underwater vehicles discovered the Albacore near the coast of Hokkaido in northern Japan. The best guess is that the submarine struck a mine, bringing to a close a remarkably successful string of missions. The Albacore is credited with sinking 10 enemy ships on 11 patrols, according to the Navy.

The location of the submarine is near the narrow Tsugaru Strait, which means the vessel was likely positioned there to strike enemy ships using the strait, per Popular Mechanics. The resting place for the submarine is now considered a gravesite under the Abandoned Shipwreck Act. While future missions might further survey the area, the vessel will remain where it is. "The wreck represents the final resting place of Sailors that gave their life in defense of the nation and should be respected by all parties as a war grave," per the Navy's press release. (Read more submarine stories.)