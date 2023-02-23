Here's What Paris Hilton Named Her New Baby

Paris Hilton recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Carter Reum, and now she's revealed the little one's name: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. On her most recent podcast episode, she read an excerpt from her memoir, due out in March, where she explains the first name choice, USA Today and People report. She says she's had her children's names planned out for years, starting with the name London for an eventual daughter. Then came Phoenix, "a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London." She says she likes the fact that in addition to being a city name, it's also "the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," a symbol of the "great hope for the future" that she thinks her son should have.

As for the two middle names, they're a nod to Paris Hilton's late grandfather, Barron Hilton. The new mom also talked more about the surprise baby announcement on her podcast. She says she and Reum "made a pact" that neither of them would tell anyone about the baby at first, because it's a slippery slope from one person knowing the happy news to every gossip outlet blaring the happy news across the world wide web. "Not even my mom or my sister or my best friends—no one knew literally until he was over a week old," she said. "It was really nice just to have that with Carter be our own journey together because I just feel that my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything just be mine." (Phoenix was born via surrogate.)