Paris Hilton Is a Mom

Life for Paris Hilton is about to become not as simple, though in a most joyous way. TMZ reports that the 41-year-old reality-TV star, who starred on The Simple Life with Nicole Richie in the mid-aughts, has welcomed her first child with her husband, author and entrepreneur Carter Reum. "You are already loved beyond words," Hilton wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her hand clasped by her new baby's own tiny one. People confirms that the new addition is a son who was born via a surrogate.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton tells the outlet. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy." Late last year, Hilton had told the same magazine that she and Reum, also 41, who were married in November 2021, had gotten "all of the eggs stocked and ready" during the pandemic to prep for eventual IVF procedures. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing,'" she said then. No word yet on a name for the new baby. (Read more Paris Hilton stories.)