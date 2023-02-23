Washington Boy, 8, Missing Since June Found Safe

Authorities have been searching for Breadson John, an 8-year-old boy from Washington state, ever since conducting a welfare check at his home in June after neighbors expressed concerns. Last week, he was found safe multiple states away. The FBI says it learned that the boy's grandfather flew with the boy to Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 17, and that the grandfather later returned to Washington without the child, NBC News reports. Thanks to public interest in the case, law enforcement was eventually led to Sarcoxie, Missouri, where Breadson was found Friday at the home of an aunt. Authorities are still trying to track his movements during the time period he was considered missing.

The boy's grandparents are his custodians, and officials are also trying to determine why they haven't been cooperative, and why the boy was taken to Missouri. He's currently in the custody of the Missouri Department of Social Services and Washington's Child Protective Services department has sent staffers to pick him up and bring him back to his home state, People reports. It's not clear who will be granted custody of the boy at that point. Authorities in Washington will also determine whether anyone is hit with federal criminal charges; the boy's grandparents had already been charged with misdemeanor custodial interference and pleaded not guilty in December. "You think the worst when you hear a child is missing. Just to get him back safe and alive, everyone is very pleased with how this played out,” says an FBI spokesperson. (Read more missing boy stories.)