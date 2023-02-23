Rescued NYC Alligator Too Weak to Eat on Its Own

An alligator rescued from a lake in Brooklyn on Sunday is "extremely emaciated" and too weak to eat on its own, the Bronx Zoo says. In an update on Wednesday, the zoo said the alligator, a female almost 5 feet long, weighed 15 pounds when it was brought to the zoo and "an alligator of this size should typically weigh between 30-35 pounds." The zoo said the alligator is "being tube-fed to provide her with nutrients as well as fluids, Vitamin B, antibiotics and an antifungal medication." The alligator was lethargic and suffering from exposure to the cold when city workers captured it, NBC New York reports. The animal was slowly warmed to an appropriate temperature after it was brought to the zoo.

The zoo said the alligator had swallowed a bathtub stopper 4 inches wide and it isn't strong enough to have it removed yet, the New York Times reports. The zoo said it will "continue to provide supportive care for her and determine next steps based on how she responds to treatment." It's not clear whether the alligator swallowed the stopper while it was in Prospect Park Lake or earlier, when it may have been kept in a bathtub as an illegal pet. "The tragedy of this situation is a reminder that wild animals do not make good pets and that responsible pet ownership means making choices that will not negatively impact an individual animal or the environment," the zoo's statement said. (Read more alligator stories.)