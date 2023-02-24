Alex Jones: DOJ Is Out for My $2K Cat

Alex Jones claims the Justice Department is after his cat. In a video shared by his wife on Twitter, the Infowars host is shown cradling a Ragdoll cat named Mushu while telling viewers that the DOJ believes he used the animal to hide cash owed to the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims following defamation lawsuits. During a recent bankruptcy hearing, "they wanted to know if assets were hidden in the cat," which was purchased two years ago, Jones says, per the Daily Beast. "The cat was, like, $2,000. It's a Ragdoll cat. We really do love it. But they were very serious about the cat and its value and they want the cat for the Sandy Hook families."

Jones filed for personal bankruptcy after he was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to the families of shooting victims and their lawyers. He was found to have widely spread the false conspiracy theory that the 2012 killing of 20 first-graders and six teachers at a Connecticut elementary school was staged to promote gun control, with actors posing as grieving parents. Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, also declared bankruptcy in July, before the judge's ruling, though filings show Jones transferred millions of dollars to companies run by himself, his parents, his wife, and other relatives and friends in the months prior, per the Washington Post. The Sandy Hook families have said this was an effort to hide his money from them.

Jones maintains $10 million in assets and spends almost $100,000 per month, according to recent filings. He's also been fighting to keep his $1.3 million annual salary from Free Speech Systems. But "you guys aren't getting the cat. This is next level. This is harassment … This is just insane," Jones says in the video shared by his wife, Erika Wulff Jones. "They're mad that I don't have these billions of dollars they claimed I did … and now they want my cat. Ladies and gentlemen, the line in the sand is, you cannot have my cat," he continues. "What? You want my children next? You want to sacrifice my children or something?" Newsweek reports it "could find no evidence that the DOJ requested to seize Jones' cat." (Read more Alex Jones stories.)