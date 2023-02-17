Alex Jones Is 'Holding Firearms' for Jan. 6 Participants

In bankruptcy, Alex Jones is still spending more every month than most Americans make in a year, according to documents filed with a Texas bankruptcy court this week. The conspiracy theorist, who filed for bankruptcy in December, said his outgoing expenditures include $40,000 a month in taxes, $14,000 on childcare and education, and $10,000 on alimony and child support, the BBC. He said he also spends more than $7,000 a month on home upkeep and repairs. Jones, who reported assets worth around $10 million, owes nearly $1.5 billion in damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting, which he claimed was a hoax.

In the section of the bankruptcy statement where Jones was asked to list property he owns or controls, Jones said he was "Holding firearms for certain January 6th participants to be provided," the Washington Post reports. The statement didn't say why Jones, who attended the rally before the Capitol attack, was holding the weapons or where they are being held. Jones also reported owning three properties in Austin, three vehicles, two boats, two guns, and a cat, per the BBC.

The parent company of Jones' Infowars show has also filed for bankruptcy. In December, Jones said he was receiving a salary of $10,000 per week from Free Speech Systems and asked a judge if the amount could be tripled. At a hearing Tuesday, Jones' personal bankruptcy attorney said he had made a "solemn promise" not to release more episodes of his new subscription podcast amid concerns that he could "transition" from his other companies to avoid paying settlements, Bloomberg Law reports. (Read more Alex Jones stories.)