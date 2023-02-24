Prosecutors Tell Murdaugh He's Inventing an Alibi

Prosecutors pushed Alex Murdaugh on Friday about what they called his "new story"—testimony about his whereabouts the night his wife and son were shot to death in 2021. The disbarred South Carolina lawyer said on the stand the day before that he had lied to investigators when he claimed to not have been at the kennels where the two were killed. During cross-examination Friday, Murdaugh was accused of changing his account because of Snapchat video evidence that he saw his wife, Margaret, and son Paul just before their bodies were found, per NBC News. "So you, like you've done so many times over the course of your life, had to back up and make a new story that kind of fits with the facts that can’t be denied. Isn't that true, sir?" prosecutor Creighton Waters asked the defendant.

"It's an absolute fact that I'm not manufacturing an alibi, as you say," Murdaugh told prosecutors, per the Washington Post. He partly blamed a drug addiction for the "paranoid thinking" that led to his lying about being at the kennels, per CNN. Murdaugh broke down repeatedly when his lawyer asked him to describe the scene of the killings. He repeated his denial of involvement in the deaths, saying: "I would never hurt Maggie. I would never hurt Paul." The murder trial was adjourned until Monday morning, when Murdaugh's lawyers say they plan to call four witnesses.



