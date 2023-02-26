Cocaine Bear Challenges Fading Ant-Man Sequel

The gonzo R-rated horror-comedy Cocaine Bear sniffed up $23.1 million in its opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was quickly dwarfed in its second weekend. Quantumania was still No. 1 with an estimated $32.2 million in ticket sales in US and Canadian theaters. But the Ant-Man sequel, hit with some of the worst reviews and audience scores of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dropped a steep 69.7% in its second weekend. That's the worst decline for an MCU film, falling faster than Black Widow (67.8%), a pandemic release that debuted simultaneously in homes.

Instead, Universal Pictures' Cocaine Bear rampaged through multiplexes, scoring notably above expectations. Made for about $35 million and directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear stirred up plenty of buzz just from its title and its made-to-go-viral trailer. Scripted by Jimmy Warden and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Cocaine Bear turned a bizarre true-life tale into a tongue-in-cheek hit. The film overperformed despite mixed reviews from critics and a B- CinemaScore from audiences. Next week could see a new champ at the box office, with the release of Michael B. Jordan's Creed III.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

