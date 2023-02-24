Cocaine Bear Is a Surprising High

There's an apex predator high on blow terrorizing the woods of Georgia in Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear, which despite its outrageous premise has a warm 72% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Filmed in the early days of the pandemic, the horror-comedy is very loosely based on a 1985 incident in which a black bear ripped into cocaine dropped by smugglers, though there was no blood spilled in that instance, unless you count the bear's death by overdose. Four takes:

The film "lays out a busy array of human subplots"—involving hikers, a park ranger, a PETA inspector, a detective, a mom in search of her daughter, and a trio of criminals in search of their lost cache—and "does a reasonably good job of both scrambling and satisfying your expectations," writes Justin Chang at the Los Angeles Times. It also "offers a nice supply of sharp and grisly, at least until it takes a disappointing turn for soft and cuddly." But then "you've seen worse new movies in February."

The "more or less realistic" bear "rocks harder than each and every one of the snakes in Snakes on a Plane," writes Cary Darling at the Houston Chronicle, who clearly got a kick out of the "light-horror" film. "Banks' simultaneously gruesome and amusing take on the wild-animals-gone-wild genre" is "a crowd-pleaser," and one that thankfully "never devolves into Bearnado," he writes.