Ohio Pizzeria's Blunt Hiring Signs Raise Eyebrows

An Ohio pizza restaurant's hiring signs have been hanging outside for a couple months, but they've only now gone viral. "Now Hiring Non-Stupid People" read the two signs of Santino’s Pizzeria in Columbus. Store manager Heather Stockton tells 10TV that the signs were posted in good fun, but after some very real hiring headaches: hiring and training applicants who then bailed on the job, no-shows, and people who weren't serious about working. "I had a high school student who thought it was okay to bring a nerf gun in with another employee here," she says.

Jayden Dunigan, whose parents own the shop, echoes that to WSYX. "A lot of people we've hired just don't want to work. There is no work ethic behind them, so that’s the meaning behind the 'Non stupid.'" The goal, per Stockton: find workers who are "reliable, on time [and] don't come to work in like sandals."

Dunigan says most people have taken the signs in stride, but a few have been bothered by it, including one person who Dunigan says called in a fake order, requesting 10 pizzas then calling back later to cancel and lob insults. WCMH reports a Facebook user indicated he called in the fake order, posting this message along with an image of the sign: "They should’ve taken a card for an order over $60. They didn’t. I guess they shouldn’t have hired stupid people. Pizza sucks btw." The unwanted pies were donated to a homeless shelter. (Read more hiring stories.)