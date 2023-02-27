The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments in a closely watched case—actually two cases—that will have a tangible effect on the bank accounts of many Americans. The issue is whether President Biden's plan to give people a break of up to $20,000 on their federal student loans is legal. If the initiative goes through, millions of people would see their student loans reduced or even eliminated, reports Insider. The justices are expected to issue a ruling on the case in June. Coverage:

Challenge I: Six Republican-led states (Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolina) say the Biden administration overstepped its authority. A big (and complicated) question is whether the states have the proper standing to sue at all, and the New York Times digs in. It's not enough to argue the Biden White House overreached—the states must show that they would suffer "direct and concrete injuries" from the plan, per the Times. And though Biden faces a court with a strong conservative majority, the dynamics are complicated: Back in 2007, right-leaning justices John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Antonin Scalia, and Clarence Thomas objected to the loosening of the standards under which states could bring such suits.