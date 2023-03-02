Cops: Suspect Dead After Hobby Lobby Shooting

A man who allegedly killed his manager at a Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon died after a police chase, authorities say. Police say the suspect crashed a red Dodge Charger on Highway 33 northwest of Oklahoma City and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, KFOR reports. Authorities say the suspect led police on a chase after he was spotted by officers in Payne County at 7pm, more than two hours after the shooting. Police have not disclosed how the suspect died. Authorities say an altercation between the employee and a manager at the distribution escalated and the worker produced a weapon, shot the manager, and fled the scene, reports KOCO. (Read more Oklahoma stories.)