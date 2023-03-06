Southwest is really having a sub-par time of it lately. The airline that can catch no breaks continued its run of catching no breaks with a pair of incidents in recent days that are keeping its public-relations department hopping:

To get the weekend off to a rocking start, a Southwest flight Friday landing in Raleigh, North Carolina, decided to ... not land in Raleigh. As CBS 17 reports, it came close (i.e., within 1,350 feet of touching down) when, per one passenger: "The plane starts shaking like crazy—then they decide to tell us 15 minutes later we are going to Myrtle Beach." Three passengers were said to have vomited, and one passed out, but the flight landed safely in Myrtle Beach airport, which was closed. Apparently, passengers made good use of a shuttered bar before an empty plane was sent overnight to fetch them. Southwest's explanation was that "weather issues caused the jet to experience a low-fuel situation," per the news outlet.