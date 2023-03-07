Arrest Warrants Issued for Jan. 6 Defendants Who've Vanished

Olivia Pollock's trial on charges that she attacked police during the January 6, 2021, breach of the US Capitol was set to begin Monday in Washington, DC—but Pollock was nowhere to be found. An arrest warrant has been issued for the Florida woman, CNN reports. The FBI is searching for her; court officials actually haven't been able to track her down since last month, but news of her disappearance didn't break until she failed to show up in court Monday. The trial did proceed with two of Pollock's co-defendants, and Pollock will be tried separately, in August, assuming she's been located by then.

Two others charged in the same group of Floridians have similarly gone missing: Pollock's brother Jonathan, who has been on the run since July 2021, and Joseph Hutchinson III, whose trial is scheduled for later this year. Prior to their disappearances, Hutchinson had been on home detention; both he and Olivia Pollock are accused of ditching (or at least messing with) their GPS ankle monitors. An arrest warrant has also been issued for Hutchinson, CBS News reports. Pollock's lawyer says her client "had been diligently assisting in her defense for her upcoming trial prior to her disappearance." The attorney says she is "ready to assist and guide [Pollock] in resolving her bench warrant before the Court." (Read more Capitol attack stories.)