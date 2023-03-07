Buster Murdaugh Goes to the Cops

Buster Murdaugh says he and his girlfriend are being harassed by the media since his father, Alex Murdaugh, was convicted of murdering Buster's mother, Maggie, and brother, Paul. On Sunday morning, Buster Murdaugh called police to make a complaint about a tabloid photo of him inside his Hilton Head, South Carolina, condo, the State reports. He said he reviewed footage from his Ring doorbell from Saturday night and saw a "suspicious" car that he believes belonged to the photographer, the Daily Beast reports. Police promised to increase patrols in his neighborhood. Less than an hour later, his girlfriend, Brooklyn White, made her own call to police to report that she and her beau were being followed by members of the media as they drove.

Police pulled over the car in question for "speeding and making improper lane changes" and issued the driver, who had a Louisiana license and a camera bag in his car, a warning before letting him go. Among the other odd deaths in the Murdaugh orbit is that of Stephen Smith, one of Buster Murdaugh's classmates; Smith was the gay 19-year-old found dead on a remote road near the Murdaugh family home in 2015. His mother is now speaking out to the New York Post, saying she's still seeking answers about her son's death and wonders why he was near the Murdaugh home and why the Murdaugh family seemed to take such an interest in the case. Even Smith's cause of death is unclear; police initially said he'd been shot before later blaming his death on a hit-and-run, and his mother says she believes her son was beaten. (Read more Murdaugh family stories.)