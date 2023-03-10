What's Known About the Attack on Jehovah's Witnesses Hall

The death toll from a mass shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg on Thursday night now stands at eight, including the suspected gunman, authorities in Germany say. Police say the gunman apparently acted alone and his motive is unclear, the BBC reports. Several people were injured, some seriously, police say. Sources tell Spiegel that the shooter was a 35-year-old former Jehovah's Witness who was not known as an extremist. According to Spiegel, the man ran a "strange" website in which he offered his services as a consultant in areas including theology—for more than $260,000 per day.

Police say they were called to the scene around 9pm Thursday and found dead and injured victims. "Then they heard a shot from above, they went upstairs and found one further person," a police spokesperson says, per Reuters. Witnesses say they saw a man in dark clothing firing many shots through a window of the hall's ground floor before running upstairs. The head of Hamburg's police union says he believes the fast arrival of a special operations unit "distracted the perpetrator and may have prevented further victims," the AP reports. According to local media, members of the armed unit were near the scene for unrelated reasons when the shooting was reported.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018, condemned the shooting as "a brutal act of violence," the Guardian reports. David Semonian, a US-based Jehovah's Witnesses spokesman, said Friday that members "worldwide grieve for the victims of this traumatic event." He added: "The congregation elders in the local area are providing pastoral care for those affected by the event." The denomination has around 8.7 million members worldwide, including 170,000 in Germany, per the AP. (Read more Germany stories.)