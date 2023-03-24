Money / Jack Dorsey Jack Dorsey Loses $526M in One Day It's his biggest single-day plunge since May By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Mar 24, 2023 12:59 AM CDT Copied FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File) Within hours of a scathing report from short seller Hindenburg Research accusing Jack Dorsey's company Block of inflating its user numbers and ignoring fraud, among other things, Dorsey's net worth had taken a $526 million nosedive, per NDTV, which cites the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 11% plunge left his wealth at $4.4 billion. His stake in Block is estimated at $3 billion; the company's stock fell 15% Thursday, CNBC reports. Bloomberg says Block denies the allegations and is considering legal action against Hindenburg. Read more from the report here. (Read more Jack Dorsey stories.)