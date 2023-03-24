Biden, Trudeau Set to Announce Immigration Deal

President Biden arrived in Ottawa on Thursday night and he is set to announce a deal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday to resolve an immigration loophole Canada has been seeking action on for years. The agreement will allow each country to turn back asylum seekers that arrive at unofficial border crossings, including a site where tens of thousands have crossed from New York to Quebec in recent years, the Washington Post reports. In return, Canada has agreed to ease pressure at the US-Mexico border by accepting 15,000 more migrants annually from places including Central America and Haiti, sources tell the Globe and Mail. More:

Deal updates Safe Third Country pact. The agreement will update the Safe Third Country Agreement, which Canada signed in 2002, to cover the entire border instead of just official land crossings, the New York Times reports. The pact requires asylum seekers in the US and Canada to make their claim in the first of the two countries they arrive in. Canadian authorities said a surge in arrivals from the US had been straining social services, and the US was interested in revisiting the agreement because a growing number of asylum seekers have been going in the other direction, crossing into the US from Canada at unofficial points.