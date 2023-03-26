Meteorologist Sees Tornado Track on Air, Offers a Prayer

A meteorologist in Mississippi was on the air Friday night tracking a massive tornado about to touch down when he got a live update on the storm's path. "Oh man," said Matt Laubhan of WTVA, per Fox News. "North side of Amory this is coming in." Then he repeated, "Oh man" and bent over. "Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen," he said upon straightening back up and resuming the storm watch. Watch the clip here. More coverage in the aftermath of the deadly storm:

Toll: As of Sunday morning, the death toll in Mississippi was 25, with dozens more injured, reports the AP. Another man was killed in Alabama when his trailer home flipped. The toll is expected to rise as rescuers dig through the wreckage.