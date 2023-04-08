A senior "skip day" turned chaotic at a South Carolina beach when gunfire broke out, injuring six beachgoers. Kevin Cornett, chief of police in the seaside city of Isle of Palms, says the shooting took place around 5:20pm on Friday, among "a large crowd of individuals" believed to be high schoolers taking part in the playing-hooky event, per ABC News. Some scuffling had started among that group, which prompted police to show up, and then "several shots ... were fired," says Cornett.

A video purporting to be of the shooting scene is circulating online, showing crowds of people running off the beach, sirens blaring in the background. "Looks like a scene out of Jaws," the person who posted the video wrote. CNN notes there were "hundreds" of people along the shore when the incident took place. Cornett says five teens under the age of 18 were hurt, as was a woman in her mid-30s or early 40s. At least four of the injured individuals ended up hospitalized, per city officials. All injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Details on the shooting are still murky, with authorities not sure if there was one shooter or multiple shooters. He adds that weapons were recovered from the scene—though it's not clear if they were weapons used during the incident—and that there are individuals in custody, although officials aren't sure if the shooter or shooters are among them. Meanwhile, across the country at thge University of Oklahoma, a report Friday night of an active shooter was deemed to be a false alarm, NBC News reports. "At this point, we'll probably say that it was a bogus call," says University of Oklahoma Police Chief Nate Tarver. (Read more shooting stories.)