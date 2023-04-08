Golf Tourney Was Proceeding Nicely. Then, 'Mayhem'

3 giant pines fall during Masters at Georgia's Augusta National Golf Club; there were no injuries
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 8, 2023 7:00 AM CDT
Trees Topple Onto Course During Masters Tourney
A security guard moves patrons away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday in Augusta, Georgia.   (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

It was "Masters mayhem" on Friday, per the Guardian, after three giant trees toppled over onto the course during the pro golf championship at Augusta National Golf Club. CBS Sports reports that the Georgia pines fell near the 17th hole during the second round of play, right before the tournament was suspended for a second time due to bad weather. WPVI has video of the trees crashing down as if in slo-mo, "two of them acting as support for the third tree."

Fortunately, no one was said to have been injured, though it was a close call, and some chairs were crushed. It's not clear what caused the trees to fall. The tournament had been suspended earlier that day for about 20 minutes amid stormy weather that included wind gusts, rain, and lightning. Event organizers are hoping that the weather holds up Saturday, so players can finish all four rounds by Sunday night. Otherwise, they could be seeing a "rare Monday finish," per the Guardian. (Read more The Masters stories.)

