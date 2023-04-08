It was "Masters mayhem" on Friday, per the Guardian, after three giant trees toppled over onto the course during the pro golf championship at Augusta National Golf Club. CBS Sports reports that the Georgia pines fell near the 17th hole during the second round of play, right before the tournament was suspended for a second time due to bad weather. WPVI has video of the trees crashing down as if in slo-mo, "two of them acting as support for the third tree."

Fortunately, no one was said to have been injured, though it was a close call, and some chairs were crushed. It's not clear what caused the trees to fall. The tournament had been suspended earlier that day for about 20 minutes amid stormy weather that included wind gusts, rain, and lightning. Event organizers are hoping that the weather holds up Saturday, so players can finish all four rounds by Sunday night. Otherwise, they could be seeing a "rare Monday finish," per the Guardian. (Read more The Masters stories.)