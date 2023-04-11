Twitter the social media platform is still up and running (last we checked, anyway), but Twitter Inc. the parent company is no more. That's per a court filing from last week that indicates the company has been absorbed into Elon Musk's X Corp., with the news pointed out by far-right white nationalist Laura Loomer, who'd filed a lawsuit against the erstwhile Twitter Inc. over booting her from the platform. The eyebrow-raising sentence in that court filing simply reads: "Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists," meaning Loomer is now effectively suing X Corp. instead.

The behind-the-scenes machinations around X Corp. and related entities also featuring the letter "X" are somewhat complicated (Slate gets into the weeds here), but basically X Corp. is registered in Nevada—not in Delaware, like some of those other X-themed companies—as is X Corp.'s new parent company, X Holdings Corp. Per Slate, the structural revamp was brought up in Loomer's case about three weeks after X Corp. and X Holdings Corp. were registered in Carson City on March 9.

"So far, it doesn't appear that the changeover has been noted in other legal documents, much less announced to the public," write Nitish Pahwa and Mark Joseph Stern at Slate. Twitter's press email is likely just sending back poop emoji to all reporters asking about the development, as it did to Slate, but Musk, who seems to have a predilection for the 24th letter of the alphabet, apparently acknowledged the name change early Tuesday, tweeting simply: "X." (Musk is apparently not as fond of the letter "w".)