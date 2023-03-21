Elon Musk Busts Out the Poop Emoji Again

All press inquiries are getting that as an automated email response
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 21, 2023 2:06 AM CDT
In today's edition of What's Happening at Twitter, Deadline reports that all email inquiries from the media sent to the social network's official press email are receiving an automated reply that includes simply ... a poop emoji. CEO Elon Musk has long had an adversarial relationship with the media, and he announced Sunday: "press@twitter.com now auto responds with [poop emoji]." NPR notes that Twitter's communications team was said to be "decimated" during the company's mass layoffs, and has been essentially silent since November and not responding to press inquiries. (The poop emoji is not a new addition to Musk's Twitter arsenal.)

