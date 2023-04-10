Last week, photos started to emerge showing the sign outside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with an odd alteration: The "w" in "Twitter" looked like it was covered up with a small tarp, so that the company name read instead as "Titter." Now, CEO Elon Musk is adding some context, though not much of an explanation. Musk posted a new photo of the sign on Sunday, with the "w" now uncovered, but painted white instead of black like the other letters to blend into the background. "Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove 'w', so we painted it background color. Problem solved!" Musk wrote.

Insider notes that the landlord in question, SRI Nine Market Square LLC, and Musk have had a bit of a tiff going since at least late December, when the former sued the latter for not paying rent on multiple San Francisco properties. Out-of-the-ordinary things have been going on at Twitter's headquarters over the past several months, including slashed janitorial services, leading to workers reportedly bringing in their own toilet paper, and Twitter offices said to have been converted into makeshift bedrooms. SRI isn't commenting on the latest sign development. Forbes, which notes Musk has made the "Titter" joke in the past, reports that a request for comment from Twitter on the sign alteration was met with a poop emoji, the company's latest automated response to reporters. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)