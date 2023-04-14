He Tried to Egg the King, Called It 'Lawful Violence'

He wore high-heeled shoes to better see the king, but the eggs he hurled at the monarch missed. Patrick Thelwell was arrested all the same over the November incident, and on Friday he was found guilty of threatening behavior. The BBC reports the 23-year-old threw five eggs in the direction of King Charles and the queen consort during their Nov. 9 visit to York. The prosecution accused Thelwell of lobbing insults (including calling Charles a "pedophile," reports the Guardian) as he lobbed the eggs.

In body-camera footage of his arrest that was played in court, Thelwell is heard asking if he managed to "get him" and said he "threw an egg at him because that's what he deserved. It's the only justice victims of colonialism will get." Thelwell, who represented himself during the hearing, did not dispute throwing the eggs but described it as "lawful violence," and in comments made outside the court he said he had "no regrets and no apology." One other colorful detail: Prosecutors said Thelwell signed a form related to his arrest using an obscenity and a drawing of an egg. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a small fine. (Read more King Charles III stories.)