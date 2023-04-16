Video Captures Rare Wolverine Sighting in Oregon

Wildlife officials in western Oregon are pretty enthused—it appears that at least one wolverine is attempting to settle in the area for the first time in 30 years, reports the Salem Statesman Journal. At least five sightings have been reported since March 20 in the Central Cascades region, says the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. It's possible all the sightings are of the same animal, per an ODFW news release. This video shows one crossing US 20 near Sisters, Oregon, about 150 miles southeast of Portland.

One drawback: In the video, the animal crosses the highway ahead of a tractor-trailer, which illustrates the challenges of survival in populated areas, per Oregon Live. "It could be the only wolverine in the Cascades in 30 years," says Kalysta Adkins of the ODFW. "Imagine if it got hit by a truck on Highway 20. It would be a heartbreaking end to the story." The animals need dense snowpack and lots of space, and they are more typically found in Canada, Alaska, and Washington state. This wolverine may be a young one staking out new territory. (Read more Oregon stories.)