Putin Returns to Occupied Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a rare trip into occupied Ukrainian territory for a meeting with his commanders. The Kremlin released footage showing Putin in Kherson. He told commanders at a military meeting that he did not want to be a distraction, but "it is important for me to hear your opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to you, to exchange information," the Kremlin said, per the BBC. He was briefed in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, per Reuters. The Russian president is also thought to have visited Vostok National Guard personnel in Luhansk territory, per the BBC. Russia illegally annexed Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk last year.

The Kremlin said the trip came on Monday, per the AP. However, the BBC reports it was sometime before Orthodox Easter, which was celebrated Sunday. In footage, Putin refers to the holiday "coming up," a reference that has since been edited out. "The head of state also congratulated the servicemen on the Easter holiday and gave them copies of icons as a gift," the Kremlin said. Putin was quoted as saying the Russian Orthodox icon belonged to "one of the most successful defense ministers of the Russian Empire," per the BBC. Russian troops could use a moral boost. "A Russian winter offensive failed to make much progress and its troops have been bogged down in a series of battles in the east and south, where advances have been incremental and come at a huge cost to both sides," per Reuters.

However, a Ukrainian commander said Tuesday that Russia was "increasing the activity of heavy artillery and the number of air strikes" around Bakhmut in Donetsk region, "turning the city into ruins." A capture of the mining city could allow Russia to advance on the larger cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, per Reuters. A video released by the Kremlin showed Putin arriving in Ukraine by helicopter. Locations weren't disclosed, so it's unclear how close he got to the front line, per the AP. Putin rarely visits Russian-occupied Ukraine, though this was his second visit in two months. He also traveled to Crimea and the city of Mariupol in Donetsk region in March.