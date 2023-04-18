Fox-Dominion Suit to Open With Big Stakes All Around

It looks like Dominion Voting System's massive defamation lawsuit against Fox News is going to trial after all. A one-day delay in the proceedings on Monday prompted speculation that a settlement was in the works, but both sides are now scheduled to present opening arguments Tuesday morning in a courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware. A look around:

The case: Dominion has sued the network for $1.6 billion, alleging that its hosts knowingly spread false claims that the company's voting machines were rigged in Joe Biden's favor in 2020. The judge in the case already has ruled that the claims were false, per CNBC. Fox, however, says the allegations voiced by former President Trump and his supporters were newsworthy, and the network had an obligation to cover them. The New York Times has a primer on what both sides are arguing.