Grimes: Go Ahead, Use My Voice for AI-Generated Tracks

Less than a week after an AI-generated song that faked the voices of Drake and the Weeknd was pulled from music services, another musician is welcoming the use of her voice in AI-generated songs. Alongside a screenshot of an article about the fake track, Grimes tweeted, "I'll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings." She added, "I think it's cool to be fused w a machine and I like the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright." She has only one rule, which is not to use her voice for "rly rly toxic lyrics," and she assures fans, "We expect a certain amount of chaos. grimes is an art project, not a music project." And she's already collaborated on an AI lullaby app, Engadget notes.

Grimes, of course, shares two children with Elon Musk, who has called for a pause on sophisticated AI work out of concern for the potential dangers, CBS News reports. Grimes, at least as far as it relates to her music idea, doesn't seem to share the same concerns; she issued multiple tweets on the plan, including a suggestion that she might upload "stems and samples" so people can train AI to simulate her voice. She says her team is also working a program to simulate her voice. "Talking with my team: if u register music with us we can collect & pay out royalties direct to anyone who uses AI," she added. "Grimes vocals using smart contracts!? The future rly is now! this is so cool." Her prediction on the future of AI and music? "if this many ppl r trying and if they can get paid for it it shud massively improve the music scene generally." (Read more Grimes stories.)