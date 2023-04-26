Bryan Kohberger's Lawyers: Survivor Has 'Exculpatory' Info

After four of her roommates were killed in a November stabbing, Bethany Funke moved home to Reno, Nevada. Now, attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, who has been charged with murdering the four University of Idaho students, have requested that she return to Idaho to testify at a June preliminary hearing. An investigator for the defense claims Funke could provide testimony that would be exculpatory to Kohberger, reports CNN, which viewed court documents. "Ms. Funke’s information is unique to her experiences and cannot be provided by another witness," they read in part.

CBS News reports the affidavit signed by investigator Richard Bitonti claims Funke was "interviewed by police on several occasions" and "disclosed things she heard and things she saw." Funke's attorney is pushing back against the subpoena, arguing in a motion filed Friday that "there is no further information or detail pertaining to the substance of the testimony, its materiality, or the alleged exculpatory information of Ms. Funke or why it would be entertained at preliminary hearing."

Funke lived on the Moscow home's first floor with Dylan Mortenson, who also survived. Mortenson told police that after hearing crying in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, she opened her door and saw "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask ... walking towards her." Fox News reports she saw the figure exit via a sliding door. Kohberger has yet to enter a plea; he has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in the deaths of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20. (Read more Bryan Kohberger stories.)