Jack Dorsey Isn't Happy With Elon Musk's Twitter

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey once believed Elon Musk was on a "mission to extend the light of consciousness" through the Tesla billionaire's purchase of the social media giant. In recent comments made on his Bluesky Twitter clone, reports the Washington Post, Dorsey executed a sharp pullback. TechCrunch excerpted Dorsey's full statement—Bluesky is currently invitation-only, so not visible to everyone—which was in response to a question about whether Musk had been a good steward for Twitter.

"No," Dorsey responded. "Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south. But it happened and all we can do now is build something to avoid that ever happening again. So I’m happy Jay and team and nostr devs exist and building it." (Nostr is open-source technology that allows people to share messages, news, and updates in a decentralized way; Jay is Bluesky chief exec Jay Graber.) While the Post notes that Musk made no direct response to Dorsey's statements, he did tell Bill Maher in a guest spot on HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher that Twitter was "on a fast track to bankruptcy" when he took over, leaving him no choice but to "take drastic action." Those actions included mass firings that dramatically reduced Twitter staff head count by 80%.

The Post reports that in subsequent Bluesky statements, Dorsey brushed aside responsibility for Musk's Twitter takeover, admitting he was "optimistic" but did not have "the final say" in the transaction. "I wish [Twitter's] board would not have forced the sale," Dorsey said. "Maybe there was a chance, but now we’ll never know.” Dorsey believes Musk should've paid the billion dollar penalty the latter would've incurred from reneging on the deal, writing, "he should have walked away and paid the $1b." Musk, according to Investopedia, has lost up to $20 billion since he bought the platform. (Read more Twitter stories.)