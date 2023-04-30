Tucker Carlson's New Texting Buddy? Don Lemon

Tucker Carlson frequently trashed Don Lemon on his Fox show, and Lemon returned the favor at CNN. Now that both men have been fired, a strange thing has happened, reports Brian Stelter at Vanity Fair. The two have been texting each other for the first time. It's not exactly a friendship, however, writes Stelter. "The two men have never met, and they likely didn’t have much to discuss until recently." Stelter's sources provide no details about their conversations, but Stelter for his part floats a suggested topic. "I know this is crazy, but I’m just going to write it anyway: Could the two men team up?" he wonders. "I can imagine some hotshot producer selling a new Crossfire like it’s for the good of the republic."

In the meantime, both men have hired the same powerful lawyer to negotiate their final, multi-million-dollar payouts and any possible restrictions on what they can say about their former employers. TMZ reports that NewsNation is seriously interested in hiring both anchors. The Washington Post, meanwhile, also assesses possible next steps and quotes veteran agent Mort Meisner: “People will be scared to hire [Carlson],” he says. “He’s too venomous. He’ll never wind up in anything close to the mainstream. … He’s through with any of the major five” networks. Lemon, however, “could be a good reclamation project” for one of those major five, he adds. (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)