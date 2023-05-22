A Look at the State of Religion in America

This is an interesting snapshot on the state of religion in America: As of 2022, not quite half of Americans have no doubt that God is watching over them, which is a little startling in that that number topped 60% in 2008, just 15 years ago. As the Hill reports, citing the General Social Survey conducted by the University of Chicago's NORC research group, about a third of Americans—34%—never go to church, but about three-quarters of Americans classify themselves as spiritual and believe in things like life after death. Not surprisingly, churches, in terms of membership and attendance, took a hit during the pandemic—as did belief in a higher power. Findings from a recent study by the Public Religion Research Institute also add some interesting findings. Highlights:
- Most Americans are still Christian, and white Christians have stayed static at 42% over the last five years. It's worth noting: that number was 54% in 2006 and 72% in 1990.
- Christians of color make up 25% of the nation's population.
- Only 7% of Americans do not believe in God, per the Hill. "Belief is very stubborn in America today," say Ryan Burge, who studies faith at Eastern Illinois University. Another 7% are agnostic, meaning they think the answer is unknowable. The remainder believe but have doubts to some degree.
- Mainline Protestantism is "collapsing," says Burge. Nondenominational Protestants, however, clock in at nearly 15% of Americans and "are the second-largest religious group in America today, after Catholics."
- The percentage of those who are religiously unaffiliated has risen to 27% from 16% in 2006.
- The number of Americans who worship in other houses—including Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or Unitarian Universalist—has held pretty steady at 6%.
Check out the full NORC survey here
, or the PRRI study here
