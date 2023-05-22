A Look at the State of Religion in America

This is an interesting snapshot on the state of religion in America: As of 2022, not quite half of Americans have no doubt that God is watching over them, which is a little startling in that that number topped 60% in 2008, just 15 years ago. As the Hill reports, citing the General Social Survey conducted by the University of Chicago's NORC research group, about a third of Americans—34%—never go to church, but about three-quarters of Americans classify themselves as spiritual and believe in things like life after death. Not surprisingly, churches, in terms of membership and attendance, took a hit during the pandemic—as did belief in a higher power. Findings from a recent study by the Public Religion Research Institute also add some interesting findings. Highlights:

Most Americans are still Christian, and white Christians have stayed static at 42% over the last five years. It's worth noting: that number was 54% in 2006 and 72% in 1990.

Christians of color make up 25% of the nation's population.

Only 7% of Americans do not believe in God, per the Hill. "Belief is very stubborn in America today," say Ryan Burge, who studies faith at Eastern Illinois University. Another 7% are agnostic, meaning they think the answer is unknowable. The remainder believe but have doubts to some degree.

Mainline Protestantism is "collapsing," says Burge. Nondenominational Protestants, however, clock in at nearly 15% of Americans and "are the second-largest religious group in America today, after Catholics."

The percentage of those who are religiously unaffiliated has risen to 27% from 16% in 2006.

The number of Americans who worship in other houses—including Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or Unitarian Universalist—has held pretty steady at 6%.