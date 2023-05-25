Shaquille O'Neal denied a law firm's claim that it served legal papers to him in April after five months of trying, thereby clearing the final hurdle to launching a lawsuit against FTX's celebrity endorsers. A month later, however, the Moskowitz Law Firm says there can be no debate. Attorney Adam Moskowitz, who represents FTX investors, says O'Neal was officially served two complaints Tuesday as the TNT analyst covered the NBA's Eastern Conference finals at Miami's Kaseya Center, formerly known as FTX Arena, per People. There was at least one outside witness, per NBC Sports.

Additionally, "the process server filmed the event to ensure there was no ambiguity like Shaq has been arguing," Moskowitz says. His office has used four different servicing companies in an attempt to nail down the NBA Hall of Famer over many months, per Forbes. In an incident last month, two process servers spotted O'Neal leaving his Georgia home in an SUV, according to court documents. As the Wall Street Journal reports, "they parked on either side of the residential gate and approached the SUV with papers," but O'Neal drove around them, prompting one of the individuals to throw the documents at the vehicle.

O'Neal's lawyers argued last week that the legal requirements for serving a summons had not been met. They also denied O'Neal had evaded service "by driving past strangers who approached his car," per the Journal. They filed a motion to dismiss the case against O'Neal, but a judge denied it. Hours before he was served Tuesday, the TNT analyst appeared to reference the case in a live interview with NBA star Steph Curry, another of FTX's endorsers, per Insider. "Thanks for getting me in trouble," O'Neal told Curry. "Don't say nothing," he added, as both men laughed.

Moskowitz says O'Neal was served two complaints Tuesday. The first, pending since November, accuses him of deceptively endorsing failed cryptocurrency company FTX, which amounted to a Ponzi scheme. The second accuses O'Neal of violating federal securities laws by selling unregistered crypto securities through the Astrals Project, an NFT/crypto company he founded, per The Hollywood Reporter. O'Neal now has 20 days to respond to the complaints, per NBC. (Read more Shaquille O'Neal stories.)