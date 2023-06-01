When nature calls, it's good to know your new home has 24 bathrooms to choose from. We're not sure if that feature is what ultimately sold Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their new $61 million mansion, but it's the one the Daily Mail homes in on in all caps on its description of the residence in the Wallingford Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the power couple's latest acquisition, a 38,000-square-foot residence set on 5 acres, with 12 bedrooms, room for a dozen cars in the garage, and an entire sports complex, complete with a gym, boxing ring, and basketball and pickleball courts.

TMZ makes mention of a few more amenities, including a movie theater, wine room, spa with hair and nail salon, whiskey lounge, and sauna. The Journal has some photos, which show off an immense entryway and living room, seating area with fireplace that opens up to the great outdoors, and swimming pool that overlooks the lush green hills of Los Angeles.

TMZ also has photos—of all of the couple's stuff piled up in the driveway as they start to move into the spacious abode, which the outlet says they paid all cash for. Sounds like they got a pretty good deal, too: The home had been listed in 2018 for $135 million, and earlier this year for $75 million, per Zillow. (Read more Jennifer Lopez stories.)