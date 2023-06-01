A pizza chain is offering to bill customers for their pie only after they die—a deal that really is as good as it sounds. The "AfterLife Pay" offer isn't a way to boost sales, Ben Cumming, CEO of the New Zealand-based Hell Pizza chain, tells the Washington Post. Rather, it's a tongue-in-cheek way for the chain to draw attention to "buy now, pay later" offers that Cunningham believes are harmful to consumers. The CEO says offers to pay for purchases months or years later are attractive initially, but late payments can bring large penalties, putting people in a position to build up debt.

"We're seeing a growing number of people using the schemes to buy essential items like food, and we think it's taking it a step too far," Cumming says, per Newshub. "We're basically just making a bit of a stand against it in a fun way," he adds, per the Post. According to its website, Hell Pizza will select 666 customers each in New Zealand and Australia who "will be invited to sign a real amendment to their wills, allowing the cost of their pizza to be collected upon death." As Cumming tells the Post, they'll get "what in essence is a free pizza to start with, and then really not have to worry about the payment of it until much, much, much later when they pass away."

Actually, it'll be their inheritors who will have to worry, though Cumming stresses there won't be any fees or interest as with other "pay later" offers. More than 10,000 people have applied to the program since its launch a week ago, the CEO tells the Post. One 32-year-old applicant tells the outlet that she hopes to have family members in stitches during what would normally be the difficult process of settling a loved one's will. "I would just love to see my family have a laugh when eventually mine is read out, and the estate has to pay for a pizza from several decades prior," says Sydney resident Terina Josling. (Read more New Zealand stories.)