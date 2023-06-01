Pitcher Booed at Home After Anti-LGBTQ Post

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass does not appear to be a fan favorite at the moment after he shared an anti-LGBTQ video on social media. When the relief pitcher entered the game Wednesday night in Toronto, hometown fans could be heard booing, reports Yahoo Sports and CP24.com. What's more, Deadspin points out another public sign of displeasure with the 35-year-old pitcher: When he emerged from the bullpen to enter the game, Toronto's CN Tower (clearly visible from the stadium) displayed the pride rainbow colors.

The Bass controversy began Monday, when the pitcher shared a video on Instagram that supported boycotts of Target and Bud Light over the companies' support of LGBTQ issues. After a backlash ensued, Bass apologized the next day and said the "ballpark is for everybody," per the AP. “I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday and apologized with them, and as of right now, I’m using Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself and make better decisions moving forward,” he told reporters.

Team manager John Schneider made clear that Bass' personal views do not reflect those of the team. “An apology for one person goes so far and we’re gonna continue to do everything that we have done in the past to help support the pride community,” he said. The flap comes ahead of the team's fourth annual Pride Weekend June 9 and 10 at Rogers Center, the Blue Jays' home stadium. (Bass was recently in the news over another social media post in which he criticized an airline for making his wife clean up popcorn.)