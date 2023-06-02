This Bakery Break-In Was About as Weird as It Can Get

"Canadians are known worldwide for sometimes being too nice" is how one media outlet is framing a cupcake caper out of British Columbia, in which both the perp and the bakery owner he inconvenienced are making headlines for their classic Canadian courtesy. The CBC reports on the incident, which took place last Friday at Sweet Something in Vancouver and was captured on security cameras. In the footage that owner Emma Irvine posted on TikTok, a man can be seen kicking through the bakery's glass front door just after 3am and then stepping inside. Irvine says in the video that he took a rest in a chair for about 10 or 15 minutes before deciding to head to the bathroom.

When he emerges again on camera, the man has a mop and mop bucket in hand and starts cleaning up the mess of shattered glass he created when he broke into the bakery. "Honestly, gotta love a criminal who is at least respectful," Irvine says in the clip. "A respectful king, we love to see it." (She does add he didn't do a great cleanup job, however.) After posing for some selfies for the bakery's cellphone, showing off his large orange sunglasses, the guy finally decided to take his leave more than an hour later, and also to take six chocolate champagne cupcakes to go, Irvine notes.

"I hope they're good, bro—next time, just ask. We'll be happy to give you the six cupcakes," Irvine says in the video. Then, per the Washington Post, on Monday, as Irvine was walking her dog and trying to wrap her head around the break-in, a colleague called her with a message: The cupcake thief had called the bakery. Irvine returned his call, during which he apologized for his actions and offered to pay the $850 or so in damages to door and to throw in his orange sunglasses as a gift.

The Vancouver Police Department says it's investigating, though Irvine says she doesn't want to press charges. "I had a lot of empathy and sympathy for this guy," Irvine says. "You can tell that he's a young kid who made a mistake, and we all make mistakes." Not only is she now laughing off the incident, but she also baked a tribute to the sweets thief over the weekend: sugar cookies baked in the shape of giant orange sunglasses, placed atop her signature cupcakes. She called the dessert "Crime of Passion." (Read more weird crimes stories.)