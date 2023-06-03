The last full moon of spring has arrived. CBS News reports that the so-called strawberry moon will grace the skies this weekend, with peak illumination on Saturday at 11:42pm ET, per NASA. Space.com notes that this particular incarnation of the moon often gives off a "warmer" light than what's seen earlier in the year, emanating yellow or orange like a sunset. But the moon doesn't get its "strawberry" moniker based on its color, per CNN—instead, as explained by the Farmers' Almanac, Native American tribes labeled it as such because the moon appears around the time when strawberries are being harvested.

According to NASA, the strawberry moon also boasts a slew of other nicknames, including the rose moon, flower moon, hot moon, planting moon, and mead or honey moon, which the space agency notes may be where we get the word "honeymoon" from. The strawberry moon will appear full through Monday morning. So how best to catch a glimpse? The Farmers Almanac, which has a moonrise finder based on ZIP code, suggests finding an open area and gazing toward the southeast, where the moon should appear about 3 degrees above the horizon. (Read more moon stories.)