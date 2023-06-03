This Weekend Brings a Strawberry Moon

Saturday night, just before midnight, is when last full moon of spring will be at its peak
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 3, 2023 9:00 AM CDT
This Weekend Brings a Strawberry Moon
The strawberry moon rises behind the ancient Greek Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion on June 24 of last year.   (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The last full moon of spring has arrived. CBS News reports that the so-called strawberry moon will grace the skies this weekend, with peak illumination on Saturday at 11:42pm ET, per NASA. Space.com notes that this particular incarnation of the moon often gives off a "warmer" light than what's seen earlier in the year, emanating yellow or orange like a sunset. But the moon doesn't get its "strawberry" moniker based on its color, per CNN—instead, as explained by the Farmers' Almanac, Native American tribes labeled it as such because the moon appears around the time when strawberries are being harvested.

According to NASA, the strawberry moon also boasts a slew of other nicknames, including the rose moon, flower moon, hot moon, planting moon, and mead or honey moon, which the space agency notes may be where we get the word "honeymoon" from. The strawberry moon will appear full through Monday morning. So how best to catch a glimpse? The Farmers Almanac, which has a moonrise finder based on ZIP code, suggests finding an open area and gazing toward the southeast, where the moon should appear about 3 degrees above the horizon. (Read more moon stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X