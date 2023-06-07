Christie Rips Trump Family 'Grift'

In launching his presidential candidacy this week, Chris Christie did not limit his Trump criticism to the former president. He included Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, the Hill reports. The onetime New Jersey governor wondered why Kushner's investment firm Affinity Equity received a $2 billion check in 2021 from the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman controls the fund, which also is the source of LIV Golf's money. "You think it's because he's some kind of investing genius?" Christie said. "Or do you think it's because he was sitting next to the president of the United States for four years doing favors for the Saudis?"

Kushner was an adviser in the Trump White House charged with Middle East policy, when he developed ties to the crown prince. The investment was made months after Kushner incorporated his firm. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform also had questions about the Saudi stake and said last year it was looking into the deal to see if improper influence was exercised by Kushner while in government. "That's your money he stole and gave it to his family," the Republican said Tuesday at a town hall in New Hampshire. Christie had prosecuted Kushner's father, Charles—whom Trump has pardoned—as a US attorney years ago. "The grift from this family is breathtaking," Christie said. (Read more Chris Christie stories.)