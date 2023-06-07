Hemsworth: Fourth Thor Movie Was 'Too Silly'

Thousands of miles from Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth is enjoying family life—and surfing—in Byron Bay, Australia, but he hasn't ruled out picking up Thor's hammer again. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ, the 39-year-old Australian actor says he agrees with critics, including friends of his twin sons, who had issues with the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love & Thunder. "It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film," saying "We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good," he says. "I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly," he says of the 2022 film.

Hemsworth says he was disappointed by criticisms of Marvel by directors like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, who recently said the characters, not the actors, are the stars of Marvel movies. "That's super depressing when I hear that,” Hemsworth says. "There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me." He says that while he "got sick of the character pretty quick every couple of years" during a hectic decade of making Marvel movies, he loved the process and enjoyed being able to do something fairly different from film to film "due to different directors and I think mostly my own need to do something different."

He tells GQ that his future may include more Thor movies, but anything that takes him away from his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children has to be something "worthy of my time" and "more than a career move." He says he's open to seeing what they have to offer creatively, if there is something new with Thor—"but I really wanna do some other stuff for a while."

During the making of the series Limitless on Disney+, Hemsworth discovered that his genes give him a chance 10 times higher than average of developing Alzheimer's disease. His 93-year-old grandfather, who had the disease, recently died, and Hemsworth says it made him think about his own life and legacy. "I certainly don’t think about the films I'm going to leave behind and how people are going to remember me in that sense," he says. "I hope that people think of me fondly and that I was a good person. That I was a good bloke. Like my grandpa." Variety reports that Hemsworth's latest movie, Extraction 2, will be on Netflix on June 16. (Read more Chris Hemsworth stories.)