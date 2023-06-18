You Might Want to Start Planning Now for 2024 Eclipse

Total solar eclipse next April cuts across 13 US states
By Steve Huff,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 18, 2023 3:35 PM CDT
You Might Want to Start Planning Now for 2024 Eclipse
The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.   (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

What Smithsonian calls "one of nature's grandest spectacles"—a total solar eclipse—is slated to sweep across North America on April 8, 2024, from Mexico to Eastern Canada. According to CNN and Smithsonian, it's a not-to-be-missed phenomenon for sky watchers as the moon slides in front of the sun, reducing it to a crescent before blotting it out entirely for four awe-inspiring minutes. This celestial event will outdo its 2017 predecessor by almost two minutes in regard to "totality." With nearly 32 million people living in its path, it is likely to be "one of the most-watched celestial events in history," per Smithsonian.

Beginning over Mexico's Pacific coast at 11:07am Pacific Daylight Time, the eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, exiting North America on Newfoundland's Atlantic coast at 5:16pm local time, according to NASA. In the US, the path of totality is over 13 states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Some key cities include Dallas, Little Rock, Indianapolis, and Buffalo. See a map for more details at GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

Those who want to experience the eclipse but don't live in the path better start planning now, advises CNN. Many hotels and Airbnbs along the path already are filling up, and prices will likely rise as awareness of the eclipse increases. The stakes: This will be the last chance to see an easy-access total solar eclipse over the contiguous United States until August 23, 2044. (Read more solar eclipse stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X